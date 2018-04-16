‘Godzilla’ Anime Sequel Reveals Curious New Still

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters made waves in both Japan and the United States as fans were introduced to a brand new, anime take on one of the most famous giant monsters in cinema.

Fans are even more excited to see the sequel, Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, especially since it features Mecha Godzilla as well. To hype up its upcoming May release in Japan, the film has released a mysterious new image depicting a badly damaged man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel will premiere in Japan in May, and the thought of Mecha Godzilla being introduced into the fray definitely raises the stakes for this trilogy. Mecha Godzilla was first seen back in 1974 in Godzilla vs. Mecha Godzilla, and has seen various iterations and devlopments since that first inception. First created as more of a serious rival to Godzilla, taking cues from popular anime franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam, the mecha kaiju eventually became more of light-hearted alien machine and secret world government project.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.