This Is The ‘Godzilla’ Backpack Fans Deserve

Sometimes, it is hard to show off your love for all things kaiju. Godzilla fans are always looking to show off their monstrous colors when it comes to merch, and it looks like Toho has been listening.

After all, the company is about to unleash a backpack that Godzilla fans deserve, and it will leave all you kaiju lovers reaching for your wallets.

Recently, Toho teamed up with COSPA in Japan to make a brand-new backpack worthy of Godzilla. The King of the Monsters is getting a special dorsal fin body bag, and as you can see below, it looks all sorts of perfect.

Slated for an April 2019 release, this backpack can be made monstrous or toned down depending on your occasion. The bag sits over the torso with a single strap slung across the chest. It is large enough to hold personal laptops and other belongings, but its magic comes with its dorsal spin.

The bag features stitched dorsal fins along its spine which mimic Godzilla. The bag doesn’t light up with atomic radiation, but it will make fans pause when they see you cruising around campus with this bag. Also, Godzilla would appreciate the support, and COSPA is happy to honor the king with a super-sleek backpack.

As it stands, the bag will go live at the Godzilla Store in Japan come March 2019. It will cost about $60 USD before taxes, so fans can look forward to hearing more about pre-sale options and shipping methods next spring.

Of course, this bag will be a must-have for any kaiju fanatic planning to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters next summer. The long-awaited sequel will hit theaters in May 2019, and you can check out its meaty synopsis below:

So, would you rock this Godzilla-themed backpack?

You can out Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020 after Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.