Godzilla Cosplay Makes Kaiju Beach Ready With This Sweet Bikini

Godzilla: King of the Monsters finally unleashed its massive monster battles in theaters, and not only has it set the stage for the final film in the MonsterVerse trilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong, the big sequel has inspired all kinds of wonderful work from fans. Fans have done everything from match it to Yu-Gi-Oh cards, create full cartoon makeovers, eye-popping anime art, and most surprisingly? Cosplay.

Though you’d assume Godzilla cosplay would simply be putting on a whole Godzilla suit, it’s just too hot to walk around in that sort of thing. So one artist ingeniously spun this into a surprising bikini cosplay take on the famous Kaiju. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE @GodzillaMovie WAS EVERYTHING I’VE WANTED IN A GODZILLA MOVIE! I am CRYING it was that good!

Here is a photo of my newest cosplay… GODZILA! Photographer: Burress Productions

Foam Clay + transparent foam from @Redmooncosplay #godzillamovie @colossalcon pic.twitter.com/X54ty9XuUu — Labinnak & Mangoloo Cosplays (@LMcosplays) June 3, 2019

Cosplay Artist Labinnak and Magoloo Cosplays (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the Godzilla bikini cosplay to Twitter, and there’s an impressive amount of detail for what amounts to far less coverage than a full Godzilla suit would bring. If the fully sculpted tail didn’t impress you on its own, however, it was revealed that the tail and scales fully light up! It makes this cosplay impressively stand out at both day and night much like the real Kaiju itself! Check it out:

Godzilla is coming to a pool near you!

Like Godzilla? Follow me – Going to be sharing a lot more Godzilla cosplay! Foam from @Redmooncosplay @GodzillaMovie @toho_movie pic.twitter.com/fc80U4sNWU — Labinnak & Mangoloo Cosplays (@LMcosplays) June 4, 2019

Luckily you can still catch Godzilla stomping through theaters. Full disclosure, it does not wear a bikini. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”