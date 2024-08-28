Godzilla Celebrates 70 Years With a Monster Wave Of Funko Pops

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops

Godzilla is riding high right now amidst the success of films like Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the good times keep rolling with a new wave of Funko Pops. The Godzilla franchise celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, and Funko has released a kaiju-sized wave of Pop figures and Mystery Minis inspired by incarnations of Godzilla from 1954 to 2016. There’s also a Pop Movie Poster of the 1992 Godzilla vs Mothra film as well as exclusives of Mecha-King Ghidorah, Gigan, and more.

Pre-orders for the commons in the Godzilla 70th anniversary Funko Pop wave are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below. UPDATE: The Platinum Godzilla exclusive is now live at BAM. You can check out all of this week’s new Funko drops right here.

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Mecha-King Ghidora – GameStop Exclusive



Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Gigan – Funko Exclusive



Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954 (Platinum) – BAM Exclusive



Godzilla Funko Pop Movie Poster: Godzilla vs Mothra

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954 (Jumbo)

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1984 (Chance at Chase)

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1999

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 2016

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Mystery Minis

Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

As noted, Godzilla Minus One has been a huge success, so much so that it won an Academy Award for “Best Visual Effects”. Earlier this the film went up for pre-order on Blu-ray, and the lineup included this stunning 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook release.

Listings for the 4K Steelbook edition, standard 4K edition, Blu-ray, and DVD edition are live here at Walmart and here on Amazon now. Unfortunately, the Steelbook edition is sold out at the time of writing, but keep tabs on those links for a restock. Note that Walmart lists the release date as August 1st 2025, but odds are that’s a placeholder date that will be updated in the near future.

ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with Godzilla Minus One director, Takashi Yamazaki, about his iteration of the giant beast, “I feel that my Godzilla for this Godzilla is very specific for the story because there’s a tendency with Godzilla is that he’s obviously a massive existence and there can be a tendency to split the story a bit versus this is going on with Godzilla, this is going on with the people or the government and things like that. However, one of my goals was to have a good balance between the Godzilla side of the story and the human story. So in Godzilla Minus One, I think it’s a lot more unique because you’re looking at the individual relationship, what kind of relationship they have to Godzilla, how they see Godzilla. So it’s individuals and also civilians that are really focused on their story and relationship to Godzilla. So I think that’s unique out of all the Godzillas.”

Godzilla Minus One was able to claim an Academy Award for “Best Visual Effects” as the film created one of the scariest takes on the king of the monsters with a low budget. The movie isn’t quite a remake of the first Godzilla film, though it does pay tribute to the lizard king’s origin. The critically acclaimed kaiju blockbuster takes place following the events of World War 2 and focuses on a Japanese fighter pilot who returns home to discover that his country has seen better days. Thanks to the crippling effects of the war, Japan is placed at “Minus One” when the king of the monsters rears his ugly head.