Godzilla Fan Wins Gallery Contest with Kaiju Artwork

2020 is looking to be a big year for the lizard king of the kaiju, with Godzilla finally clashing against his rival in popularity, King Kong. With the film that continues Legendary “Monster-Verse” arriving later this year, fans are continuing to show their love for all things kaiju in some seriously creative ways! One fan won a prestigious award, the Gold Key Award For Digital Media, thanks in part to combining a kaiju’s design with a Hirogishe print that was created in the days of yesterday!

Godzilla has changed his aesthetic numerous times throughout the many years of its history, first appearing in the Toho Studio produced feature length film as a parallel to the horrors of nuclear warfare. While his films have ranged from hilarious to deadly serious, Godzilla remains as a larger than life figure that has been given numerous reboots and re-imaginings with each passing year. Taking a kaiju and placing it into art from the past is an imaginative way to show off your creativity and this particular instance is a perfect example!

Reddit User Ety3rd shared these pictures of their son who had created this unique amalgam art work that imagines if a giant kaiju had stormed the feudalistic world of Japan from yesteryear, offering a terrifying new problem for the citizens of the country to face:

Godzilla facing off against Kong has happened a few times in the past of both of the giant monsters’ careers, with the large ape often given bizarre powers to keep in step with the king of the lizards. For example, in the first film, King Kong had the ability to absorb electricity, which is an ability he definitely had not exhibited before!

What do you think of this inspired art work that transports a kaiju to the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

You can see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.