Godzilla Gets His Own 300 lb. Chocolate Candy for Valentine's Day

The countdown is on for all of you lovers out there. In ten days, Valentine's Day will be afoot, and the lovey-dovey day will be an important one for couples around the world. From the United States to Japan, all kinds of gifts can be bought to celebrate the date, but there is one present that towers about the rest...

And yes, we mean that literally. Over in Japan, it seems like Godzilla has inspired the perfect present for Valentine's Day, and it weighs in at a whopping 300 pounds.

For those curious, the news comes straight from Japan courtesy of Tokyo's Shinjuku My Lord shopping complex. The area is filled with stores looking to cash in on Valentine's Day, but none of them have gone harder than one store which made a 300 pound statue of Godzilla that's made out of chocolate.

A 1-meter tall, 300lbs Chocolate #Godzilla is on display until 2/17 at the Shinjuku My Lord complex in #Tokyo as part of a "Godzilla vs Valentine's Day" promotion (and for me to eat). pic.twitter.com/SUhC7yHKpG — TokyoScope (@tokyo_scope) February 3, 2020

You can see the huge statue above, so take your time to marvel at it. It isn't everyday you see a piece of chocolate this big, and it is made better by its Godzilla origins. The precise present completely remodels Godzilla's earlier design from baking chocolate, and fans want to know how to make their own. Sure, they may not have the statue weigh in at a 300 pounds, but a tutorial would be nice. The statue is perfectly textured, and your everyday chef may not have the skills needed to get that right. And while we aren't sure how much this statue might cost, well - we are fairly certain a Godzilla statue like this would retail way outside of our budget.

