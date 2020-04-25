Magic: The Gathering: Every Godzilla Card in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Godzilla is coming to Magic: The Gathering this week when Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online. Wizards of the Coast, in collaboration with Toho, is bringing characters from the Godzilla to the new set as the Godzilla Series Monster cards. Each Godzilla Monster Series card features a monster from the Godzilla franchise pantheon as a Magic card from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There will be a total of 16 Godzilla Series Monster cards available in English, and three more available exclusively in Japanese. We’ve gathering all 19 of the Godzilla Monster Series cards here for you to feast your eyes on.

Fans can get the Godzilla, King of the Monsters box topper card by purchasing a draft booster pack display through a Wizards Play Network store. Each sealed draft booster pack display will contain a random Godzilla Series Monster card. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth Collector Boosters will also include two random Godzilla Series Monster cards. The Godzilla Series Monster cards will not appear in draft booster packs.

The Godzilla Series Monster cards will appear in Magic: The Gathering Arena as card styles. Players will receive the card styles as a special bonus when purchasing Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth bundles of six or more booster packs via the Magic: The Gathering Arena storefront They can also get a random Godzilla card style for a limited time with each entry into an Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths draft, including the new Premier Draft mode.

This isn’t the first time that familiar characters have appeared on Magic: The Gathering cards. Wizards of the Coast has previously produced cards representing characters from other Hasbro properties, including Transformers and My Little Pony. In those cases, the cards were silver-bordered, making them unplayable in sanctioned events. With Ikoria, Godzilla and the other Toho monsters may make appearances in high-level organized play. Keep reading to see all the Godzilla Monster Series cards that you can collect.

Anguirus, Armored Killer

Babygodzilla, Ruin Reborn

Battra, the Dark Destruction Beast

Biollante, Plant Beast Form

Bio-Quartz Spacegodzilla

Destoroyah, Perfect Lifeform

Dorat, the Perfect Pet

Ghidorah, King of the Cosmos

Gigan, Cyberclaw Terror

Godzilla, Doom Inevitable

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Godzilla, Primeval Champion

King Caesar, Ancient Guardian

King Caesar, Awoken Titan

Mechagodzilla, the Weapon

Mothra, Supersonic Queen

Mothra’s Giant Cocoon

Rodan, Titan of Winged Fury

Spacegodzilla, Void Invader