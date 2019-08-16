Director Mike Dougherty Releases New Godzilla King Of The Monsters Concept Art

With the physical release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters right around the corner, dropping in 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD at the end of this month, August, director Mike Dougherty has decided to celebrate by releasing a ton of new concept art for the Legendary Pictures sequel. The film itself featured not just the lizard king but a ton of fan favorite Toho creations in the forms of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan to name a few. The concept art featured here brings us brand new stunning looks at the kaiju, whetting giant monster fans’ whistles before the physical release.

Mike Dougherty released a slew of new concept art on his Official Twitter Account from the recently released Legendary sequel, showing off the king of the kaiju along with his “friends” that were stampeding across the world and threatening humanity’s very existence:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wanna see some fun concept art from #GodzillaMovie? pic.twitter.com/SdxwIifkKh — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) August 15, 2019

Legendary’s Monster-Verse isn’t taking much time off between the release this year of King of the Monsters and the next installment, Godzilla Vs Kong. Releasing in spring of next year, the titanic tussle between the lizard king and ruler of Skull Island is sure to promise a battle for the ages. It’s been a few years since we visited the giant ape, and while he didn’t originally seem to be the same size as Godzilla, it was also hinted at that the hairy behemoth was still growing. Whether or not the fighting pair will be joined by other kaiju is yet to be seen, but we certainly can’t wait to see the concept art for that sequel to boot.

What do you think of this amazing concept art showing off some of the amazing set pieces of Godzilla King of the Monsters? Who was your favorite new kaiju introduced in the Legendary Pictures’ sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”