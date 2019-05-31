Godzilla: King of the Monsters Slated For $100+ Million Domestic Run

Godzilla: King of the Monster is in theaters now and it’s looking to stomp through the box office with a domestic run topping $100 million USD. With the Michael Dougherty helmed film being the second Godzilla flick in the “Monster-verse”, fans won’t have to wait long for the king of the lizards to make a return as the follow up, “Godzilla Vs Kong” drops next year. We dive into the pros and cons of this prediction in the article below, so read on to see how the initial clash between Godzilla, Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan fares in theaters.

Internet Box Office source, Box Office Pro, breaks down the initial weekend take in the US for the large kaijus as well as the pros and cons of the film’s money making capability:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“PROS:

– The previous film bowed to an excellent $93.2 million in May 2014, reviving the franchise among domestic fans.

– Big-budget monster flicks have enjoyed a mini-resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks additionally this film’s in-universe predecessor, Kong: Skull Island ($61 million opening), Rampage ($35.8 million), and the Pacific Rim films ($37.3 million and $28.1 million, respectively).

– The promise of a connection to Kong — leading up to next year’s anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong — should serve to entice fans.

CONS:

– On a crowded weekend with a variety of films opening, it could be difficult for this sequel to attract the kind of widespread appeal enjoyed by Godzilla (2014) and Skull Island, which had notably less competition to face.

– Although Skull Island reception proved more positive, the 2014 Godzilla divided audiences and managed an underwhelming 2.15x multiple from its opening to finish at $200.7 million domestically

– As the Godzilla/Kong shared universe goes, we expect diminished returns with this sequel based on current buzz.”

It should be interesting to see how this sequel to the initial 2014 Godzilla Hollywood movie does in the box office overall. With a mixed reception to the movie hitting the web, the movie across the board promises to offer amazing kaiju battle scenes if nothing else.

What do you think of the domestic run predictions for Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Have you seen the movie and if so, what did you think? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”