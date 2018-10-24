‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Reveals Character, Monster Breakdowns

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is lumbering towards its 2019 release, and fans of the kaiju are getting ready for his return. Now, a slew of new details about the film have gone live in a brand-new interview, and it seems some interesting things are going on with the sequel’s beasts.

Or, rather, should we say gods.

Recently, Total Film did a feature on Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it was there new story details about the film were released. According to surfaced pieces of the report, the sequel will find Millie Bobby Brown playing a girl named Madison Russel. Her mother Dr. Emma Russel is played by Vera Farmiga while Kyle Chandler plays Emma’s ex-husband. However, the family is forced together when Emma is kidnapped by some unsavory villains, leaving Chander’s character to figure out what is going on. (via Godzilla-Movie)

While details about the film’s actual monsters are being kept close to chest, director Mike Dougherty did have several things to say. To start, he took time to stress how his vision for Godzilla is closely aligned with the original Toho films.

“Some of my earliest memories are watching Godzilla movies. My mother was Vietnamese, and Godzilla movies and kung fu movies were the only places I could see Asian people on TV. He’s been with me my entire life,” Dougherty said.

Continuing, the director then said Toho had the final say on how the sequel’s monsters all looked, and they approved his vision without any issues.

“Toho had final approval on the creatures. I had to go to Japan and do a big presentation — which was intimidating. Thankfully, they signed off on everything without hesitation.”

As for the creatures, the new article reveals Mothra is seen as a sort of goddess in this movie, and Madison has a special connection with the creature. Rodan is viewed as somewhat of an underdog when compared to his kaiju compatriots, but Dougherty says all of the creatures featured are way more than monsters.

“I have such a deep-rooted love for these creatures,” the director stressed. “These aren’t just giant monsters, they’re ancient gods.”

If you need a full breakdown of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you can check out its newly released synopsis below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.