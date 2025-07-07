Surprise Fantasy Anime Hit to Return for Season 2 in 2026

Action fantasy anime Wistoria: Wand and Sword became a surprisingly major hit in the Summer 2024 anime season and confirmed its sequel season right after the finale. The series stood out for its beautiful animation and unique worldbuilding set in a magical world. Not to mention that the light novel is written by Fujino Omori, the same author as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime series commemorated its first anniversary on July 6th, 2025, and confirmed the story will continue next year with a gorgeous visual by Aoi Toshi, the manga artist. The official website of the anime also confirms that further details about the sequel will be shared at a later date.

Additionally, the anime is also holding a giveaway campaign on X (previously known as Twitter), where 10 people will win an original Amazon gift card worth 10,000 yen each. The offer is limited to Japanese fans and is being used to promote the upcoming season as well as celebrate the anime’s first anniversary. The second season will continue Will’s difficult journey as he struggles to climb his way to the top and stand on an equal level with Elfaria, one of the five Magia Vanders, and his childhood friend.

What to Expect From Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

The finale concludes the battle against the Evil Grand Duke, a high-ranking dungeon monster, and deals with the aftermath of the incident. Will and his team surviving against such a monster was nothing short of a miracle, but the fact that they were set up against it is a foreboding of something ominous taking place in the near future. Unlike the intensity of the fight inside the dungeon, the rest of the episode was rather peaceful as we learn more about the mysterious young boy named Finn, who will play a major role in the story going forth.

It’s been two months since the all-student Praxis incident, and things have finally settled down in the academy as the students resume their studies. However, Will’s journey is far from over as he will continue to face countless challenges on his path to becoming a Magia Vander. We may even learn more about his love interest, Elfaria, who is more or less a mystery even after an entire season has ended. What we have seen so far is only the beginning of Will’s and Elfaria’s journey, as the story will continue to explain the role of the “Wand and Sword” in the future.

