Bungo Stray Dogs Launches Next Phase in 10th Anniversary Celebration

Bungo Stray Dogs is nearing its tenth year since the successful anime began, and fans will be treated to many events and releases in the months leading up to the official 10-year anniversary. The hit action series has been consistently receiving new, exciting seasons and gradually increasing its popularity to become one of the biggest anime out there, and its tenth-year celebration will hopefully result in even more projects that guarantee the series’ continued dominance in this decade.

As per a release from Kadokawa, the official producer of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime, the franchise will enter its ten-year anniversary on April 2026. To commemorate the event and drum up anticipation as well as reward fans for their continued support, various pre-celebrations will be held, and a key visual has been unveiled to accompany the great news. It depicts members of the Port Mafia, including Chuuya Nakahara, Ichiyou Higuchi, Ryunosuke Akutagawa, and Ryurou Hirotsu, making a number sign with their hands, indicating the series’ ninth year of existence. Merchandise releases and events for this month and September 2025 have also been unveiled.

Bungo Stray Dogs‘ 10-Year Anniversary Will Be Special

As part of the 10th Anniversary Pre-Celebration Project: Ninth Month, Animate will host the Bungo Stray Dogs Autumn Grand Festival to mark the series’ 9th anniversary. New themed merchandise featuring the Port Mafia’s trip to Kyushu will launch starting September 5th across all Animate stores, including international branches and online. Items include acrylic stands, holographic badges, mini trunk cases, and keychains inspired by locker keys. Select Kyushu stores will also showcase exclusive standee panels.

For the second part of the celebration, limited-time pop-up shops will take place at Animate Ikebukuro Main Store from September 20 to October 5 on the 7th floor in the NORTH Only Shop Space, and at Animate Umeda Store from October 11 to 26 in its Only Shop Space. Attendees will be greeted by life-sized character standees featuring the celebratory visual for the 9th anniversary. Exclusive merchandise inspired by this illustration, including acrylic stands and trading can badges, will be available for sale. The locations will also showcase immersive displays, such as a mini diorama of BAR Lupin, providing a unique experience for fans. Complete product details will be revealed at a later time.

Using names based on real-life literary figures, Bungo Stray Dogs revolves around the homeless and orphaned Atusushi, who is mysteriously involved in tiger attack incidents wherever he goes. After stumbling onto the suicidal Dazai, who feeds him and gives him a place to stay. After the shocking reveal that Atsushi is indeed the tiger and is one of the Gifted, Dazai recruits the young boy to the Armed Detective Agency, and thus begins a new phase of the boy’s life, into a cruel but fulfilling life filled with friends and violence as well.

The series’ most recent season was the fifth one, and it was in Summer 2023. The press release promises new projects and announcements when the tenth anniversary is finally here, and given that there has been enough content from the manga for a full season now released, a sixth season will hopefully be confirmed as a gift to the loyal fanbase. The series has been getting better and better with each season, and with the manga still ongoing, the future of the series is shining brighter than ever.