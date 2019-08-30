Godzilla King Of The Monsters Concept Art Showcases The Kaiju’s Big Win

The Legendary Pictures sequel secured Godzilla’s spot as the one and only lizard king, defeating King Ghidorah and leading the remaining kaiju into a brand new future. With a titanic clash slated for next year with the kaiju monarch defending his crown against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, fans won’t have to wait long to see Godzilla emerge from the depths once again. Now, to celebrate Godzilla’s victory, WETA Workshop, who worked on the film, released concept art of the lizard king’s big moment where he takes his rightful place.

WETA Workshop shared the concept art on their Official Twitter Account, with over a dozen kaiju surrounding their newfound king in a glorious moment that takes place at the tail end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

#Godzilla establishing himself as KING of the Monsters. Designer Jeremy Hanna took inspiration from old religious artworks. Godzilla looms in a modern hellscape – when he defeats his enemy, the hell storm subsides & the surviving beasts bow to their new King. @GodzillaMovie #tbt pic.twitter.com/dHbxIlkYHQ — Weta Workshop (@WetaWorkshop) August 28, 2019

The long awaited sequel to the original Legendary Pictures Godzilla film did its best at expanding the “Monster-verse” with leaps and bounds, introducing fan favorites such as Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra, as well as several other new kaiju that create entirely new threats for humanity to live with or combat. While Ghidorah as king riled the kaiju up, unleashing a destructive horde against humanity, we’ll have to see how Godzilla’s reign differs from that of the three headed dragon that came before.

What do you think of this new concept art that brings a new light to Godzilla’s final amazing moment? Which kaiju do you think will join the lizard king in Godzilla Vs Kong next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.