Godzilla: King of the Monsters Deleted Scene Teaches Millie Bobby Brown a Hard Lesson

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is ready to stomp into a film collection near you! At least, the epic monster movie has hit Blu-ray and DVD today. Fans of the franchise will want to pick up the movie as soon as possible as its filled with juicy behind-the-scenes features. Now, the first deleted scene from Godzilla: King of the Monsters has gone live, and it sees Millie Bobby Brown learn a tough lesson.

Collider shared the brand-new clip with fans as you can see above (or here if the embed doesn’t work). The reel begins with Madison Russell, who is played by Brown, after she learns of the damage her mother has caused to the planet. After unleashing Ghidorah on the world, kaiju all over began to rampage under the king’s order, and Madison decided it was time to fight back.

Locked in her room, the clip shows Madison as she reaches out to the public through an old radio. She tells whoever is on the other line that she wants to contact Monarch, but she gets nothing in return. That is, until a slew of desperate SOS messages come flooding in. Madison is forced to listen to people die as radio transmissions catch the rampaging monsters going about their business.

Of course, Madison gets overwhelmed, and she is seen curling into her seat while asking for this all to stop. This scene should look familiar to fans at Godzilla: King of the Monsters used it in several of its trailers. However, the sobering scene was taken out of the film’s final cut, but this reveal shows how unsettling the scene would have been.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.