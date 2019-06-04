Godzilla Stars Reveal the Best Way to Actually Escape a Kaiju Attack

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters, and it proved the kaiju is as strong as ever. With fans sending their love to Godzilla, netizens have taken to social media to talk about their favorite titan and if they’d like to meet them in person.

However, this sequel makes it clear meeting a kaiju is rather dangerous, and its stars are giving their best tips on how to avoid getting crushed by Godzilla.

Recently, the cast and crew of Godzilla: King of the Monsters spoke with Fandom about the sequel, and it was there they shared their top kaiju escape tips. O’Shea Jackson Jr. was firm with his stance as the actor said the best thing to do if faced with Godzilla is to “run” real fast.

As for director Michael Dougherty, the filmmaker is less than confident in the government’s ability to contain the threat. When zoo animals escape, it is often protocol to tranquilize the creature, but this sequel’s director does not think there are darts big enough to take down Godzilla.

“I don’t know if tranquiliser darts would have much of an effect. I think just running as fast as you can is probably the best tactic.”

Or if you are feeling rather fatalistic, you could always just enjoy the battle raging around you. Sure, you may die in the process, but Dougherty says there would few better ways to bow out of life than by dying at Godzilla’s hand… or atomic breath.

“I feel like the reaction of a Godzilla attack would mirror what we see in the films — sheer panic. Myself, I’d be on a rooftop enjoying the show … I mean if you’re going to go out, going out in a Godzilla attack is pretty great.”

Of course, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t too keen on standing idly by while Godzilla destroys the world around her. The actress said her go-to method would be to try and follow the kaiju quite literally because is she is “always behind him” then there is “no way of him getting” to her unless he doubles back. And given what fans know of Godzilla, the only way the creature would dare turn around is if Brown were to transform into a kaiju or nuclear bomb at the very least.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”