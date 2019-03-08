Terminally Ill Fan’s Campaign to See ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Goes Viral

Godzilla: King of the Monsters plans to roar into theaters this summer, giving longtime fans reason to look forward to May. However, one mega-fan isn’t sure they will be able to see it in a few months, and a plea for them to watch it early has gone viral.

Over on social media, fans began sharing a now-viral campaign asking after the Godzilla flick. It was started by the towner of Transit Drive-In Theaters as their close friend is terminally ill and desperate to see the sequel before passing away.

The theater owner hit up Facebook to share their friend’s story which you can read up on below:

“I have a close friend who has been fighting kidney cancer for the past two years. He was just admitted into the ICU at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo over the weekend. I went to see him on Monday and Tuesday this week, and both times the first words out of his mouth to me were, King of Monsters,” the post reads.

“George is a huge Godzilla: King of the Monsters fan, and he knows his time is short, and he will not be around when the movie is released in May. He knows I own the drive-in, so he is asking me if there is anything I can do. I promised him I would try. This is his dying wish, and he does not have much time left.:

Continuing, the post goes on to detail plans for a private screening of Godzilla: King of the Monsters should Warner Bros. Pictures give approval.

“George is on oxygen, since the cancer has spread to his lungs, and is inoperable. He only has a few days left, maybe a week or two. I know this effort is a longshot, and I told him that since the movie is still three months away, the studio may be unwilling or unable to show an unfinished product. The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is close to Roswell Park, and has agreed to screen the movie for George privately during their off hours, if we can get permission from the studio. I am not a big shot in the movie business, but I know some people who know some people, so I’ve taken steps to get the request to the right eyes and ears of people at the distributor, Warner Bros. Pictures, and the producers, Legendary Pictures. George would like to hear Godzilla roar one more time before he is gone. Let’s try to make that happen.”

So far, the campaign’s creator has yet to update fans on its progress, but a popular Godzilla fan-site offered an update to fans. Toho Kingdom took to Twitter reporting sources informed them “that WB is in touch and they’re working to see what can be done” about George’s request.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

