Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals Alternate Plans for Ghidorah's Defeat

✖

Godzilla: King of the Monsters brought Legendary's Monsterverse to a new level with the introduction of new versions of TOHO's famous kaiju Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah joining the fight against Godzilla for the sequel. While the sequel led to a divisive response from audiences upon its initial release, fans of the original franchise were drawn to the film's attention to detail when it came to bringing the new versions of these famous giant monsters to life. This was especially true for the new King Ghidorah, which served as the main antagonist of the film.

Godzilla and King Ghidorah's stand off at the climax of the film was one of the best received scenes by fans overall, and this is mostly because of its awesome finish. Like the first film's memorable finishing blow to the MUTO, Godzilla burned away two of Ghidorah's heads before ripping off the third and burning it in mid-air.

In a special watch along event for Nerdist, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty took to Twitter to reveal a bunch of fun tidbits behind the making of the film for fans. One of which revealed that Dougherty originally planned for Godzilla to just eat Ghidorah completely before TOHO suggesting the "barbecue" ending.

I wanted Godzilla to devour Ghidorah as the ultimate defeat and punishment for his rival, but it was Toho's idea to have him "barbecue" the final head. #MonsterverseWatchalong — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 24, 2020

As Dougherty explained to fans, "I wanted Godzilla to devour Ghidorah as the ultimate defeat and punishment for his rival, but it was Toho's idea to have him "barbecue" the final head." Not only that, Dougherty also clued fans in on the initial plans to take Ghidorah down with a major team up between Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra before the final version of the fight was decided on.

But the fight against Ghidorah helped to show Godzilla's dominance at the end of the sequel and certainly sets up the famous monster as a major contender in the fight to come against King Kong for Godzilla vs. Kong. What did you think of the final fight between Godzilla and King Ghidorah? What was your favorite fight in Godzilla: King of the Monsters? What did you think of the sequel overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.