Godzilla vs. Kong Star Rebecca Hall Reveals Her Personal Connection to the Film

While the movie world is at a bit of a standstill with the current COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of blockbusters that are slated to premiere in the next year. One of the most highly-anticipated ones of that list is Godzilla vs. Kong, the culmination of Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” of films thus far. While details surrounding the project are (understandably) kept under wraps, we do know it boasts an all-star cast, including Iron Man 3 and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women star Rebecca Hall. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Hall about her new Amazon Prime series Tales From the Loop, during which she spoke about the memorable experience of filming Godzilla vs. Kong.

“It was really fun,” Hall revealed. “It was a funny gig for me. I have very specific memories of it, because it was the first job I took after having my daughter, and she was six months old when we started the process. And we went to Hawaii and Australia, and she got to spend all of this time on a beach thinking that this was how the world works. And then I took her to Winnipeg to shoot Tales from the Loop, and she was suddenly very cold. But we all had a really great time, it was really fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla vs. Kong follows a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong also features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Demian Bichir, Shun Oguri, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi, and Lance Reddick. The film is directed by You’re Next and The Guest‘s Adam Wingard, and is expected to bring something new and truly epic to the MonsterVerse.

“I’m just really excited to see it because it’s these two worlds colliding,” Gonzalez said in a recent interview. “The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.”

Are you excited to see Godzilla vs. Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on November 20th.

(Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)