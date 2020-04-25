Godzilla: King of The Monsters Almost Had a Surprising Kaiju Team Up

✖

Recently, the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Mike Dougherty, has taken to social media to release a number of tid bits and easter eggs from the latest movie featuring the lizard king and the kaiju who roam within his domain and the offiicial Twitter account for the film shared that the Legendary Pictures sequel was originally going to have a big team up within its run time! The movie mostly revolved around Godzilla and Mothra teaming up to battle against the kaiju of Rodan and King Ghidorah, but the original idea would have changed things up greatly!

In the original plans for the script, it was revealed by Dougherty that Godzilla and Mothra would be joined by Rodan, the pterodactyl like kaiju whose wingspan was enough to blow away numerous cities in its wake. In the film that was released, Rodan was a lackey to King Ghidorah, battling against both Mothra and Godzilla. Rodan was mostly seen fighting against Mothra, with the two winged beasts fighting for different sides in the monster war, and we have to wonder how differently the events of the sequel would have played out if King Ghidorah was fighting against three different giant monsters at once!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters shared this brand new behind the scenes look into the original script of the film via its Official Twitter Account, showing how the kaiju battle would have originally been far different with Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan triple teaming the three headed dragon known as Ghidorah:

We first thought of having Rodan, Mothra, and Godzilla team up against Ghidorah but that just didn't seem fair, (and we've seen it before). Plus it was more fun to show Rodan taking orders from Ghidorah, his new alpha, only to later change allegiance when Godzilla is victorious. — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 24, 2020

With Godzilla Vs. Kong being tentatively scheduled for release later this year, we have to wonder if any kaiju will be teaming up with either the current King of the Monsters or the leader of Skull Island in a similar fashion as last year's titanic blockbuster. Regardless of who backs who, this will surely be one of the biggest kaiju battles to take place in the history of giant monsters!

What do you think of the original team up for Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

