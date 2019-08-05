Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals Film’s Secret Cameos

Godzilla: King of the Monsters wowed fans when it hit theaters earlier this year, and it is only a matter of time before the blockbuster hits home video. Thanks to a new report, fans know there is a certain scene they need to pay attention to when the movie hits Blu-ray, and they will be tested to make out who’s who with a certain cameo.

After all, the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters just fessed up to a major cameo scene that fans missed in a big way.

Recently, Fresh Fiction was able to check in with director Michael Dougherty. It was there the filmmaker admitted he has a cameo in the film alongside stars like Seth Green, Clare Grant, and more. The scene in question is when Rodan is chasing after Monarch’s aircraft once he was awakened, and the cameo stars all played masked pilots.

“I knew we were shooting this sequence where Rodan is escorted by these fighter pilots and so I thought, “What a fun way? Do I just use extras or do I give friends who love Godzilla as much as I do a chance to be in a freakin’ GODZILLA movie?” So I chose “Path B” and put out some calls,” Dougherty said.

As for who the director called, Dougherty put in the film’s co-writer Zach Shields as well as his own college roommate Jermaine Turner. Stars like Green and Grant also took part in the scene alongside Stephen Moyer and Eli Roth.

“I knew that Stephen was shooting a TV show in Atlanta at the same time. He’s married to Anna Paquin, so we were all buddies. I knew that Eli was in prep on a movie in Atlanta. Seth, Clare and Jermaine, I put out some text messages, ‘Hey do you want to be in a GODZILLA movie,’” Dougherty added.

“It’s my own personal Easter Egg. It’s fun to kill your friends with giant monsters.”

As fans will remember, all of the pilots who were trying to distract Rodan were killed in the sequence. Fans watched as an entire squadron deployed by Monarch was wiped out by the witty kaiju. Using its fiery wings for leverage, Rodan was able to easily wipe out the jets carrying each cameo star, and the beast nearly got a hold of the main Monarch jet. It was only thanks to Ghidorah that Rodan let up on the humans, but it was far too late for Dougherty’s character by that point.

