‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Fierce New Japanese Poster

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will soon be stomping through theaters around the world, and it’s safe to assume that the hype for the much anticipated sequel is through the roof because of all of the new elements coming in the sequel.

One of the biggest draws is the debut of a new take on King Ghidorah and its fight with Godzilla, and this latest poster from Japan highlights the tense stare down between the two beasts. You can check it out below.

The tense poster features the prelude to Godzilla’s fight with King Ghidorah, and it makes for a stunning visual for the poster to focus on. Godzilla’s fight with the new Ghidorah is only one of the many big monster fights promised for the new film but it’s definitely one of the most alluring.

King Ghidorah is one of the standout foes from Toho’s original Godzilla franchise, and fans in the West are hoping the new take on the famous kaiju will be just as enthralling to watch. Given that the monster will feature three different motion capture actors for each one of the heads, that goal just may be in reach. At the very least, the promise of more giant monster battlers will be too good to pass up.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

