‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Addresses Monarch’s Evolution in the MonsterVerse

As Legendary’s MonsterVerse expands and moves from one kaiju to the next, one thing remains constant: the inclusion of the mysterious government entity Monarch. The organization tasked with studying these larger-than-life creatures, Monarch’s been a part of both Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island and is set to have their biggest role yet when Godzilla: King of the Monsters roars into theaters this May.

Speaking with ComicBook.com on a visit to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, director Michael Dougherty explained Monarch’s low-key evolution over the course of the past three Monsterverse films. According to Dougherty, King of the Monsters will be the fans’ best bet yet in getting attached to the characters involved with Monarch.

“I think the Bible for Monarch is constantly being rewritten with each film. It changes,” Dougherty says. “But I really did want this to be the first film that blows open the doors and lets us see what’s behind the curtain. And shooting in Monarch’s headquarters and underwater base.”

“Again, I thought there was something really powerful about the idea of this secret organization which has altruistic intentions and which has noble ideals about trying to understand our place in the world after these creatures have been discovered,” the filmmaker continues. “This will be the first film where you finally get to know some of these scientists on a deeply personal level and understand how they interact with each other and how they interact with these monsters-creatures.”

Directed by Dougherty from a script he wrote with Zach Shields, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to feature Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. among others.

After the Godzilla sequel, everyone’s favorite lizard monster is set to take on Kong in next year’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth entry of the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set for release on May 31st.

