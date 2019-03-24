‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Teases Much More Kaiju Footage in Sequel

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the most anticipated sequels of the year, and a large part of this anticipation is due to the fact that not only will Godzilla appear but many of Toho’s famous Kaiju will be showing up to do battle as well. One of the main criticisms of the first film was the lack of kaiju presence compared to the human actors, and director Michael Dougherty promises there will be more Kaiju goodness in the sequel.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at a press event for the film, Dougherty opened up about the sequel’s Kaiju presence, “Yeah, we definitely see the creatures a lot more in this movie.”

Dougherty was complementary of Gareth Edwards’ take on Godzilla’s presence in the first film, “[W]hat I loved about the visual aspect of Gareth’s film is that he treated [Kaiju] with a sense of reality. There was never a magic CGI flying camera, you know, every shot of the creatures felt like it could have been shot by an actual creature, whether they were on a helicopter or a crane, handheld, whatever…”

Elaborating further, Dougherty mentioned how Gareth’s take influenced his Kaiju presences, “…the camera movements were never artificial. That’s also one of our ground rules.”

While there will be more Kaiju goodness to look forward to, there will be a focus on also giving each scene a proper sense of weight, “[It] does take you out of the movie, consciously, or subconsciously. When you realize that, oh, there’s no way a camera could have possibly gotten that shot. it adds a sense of weight and reality to it which I think is missing from a lot of blockbuster movies.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

