New Godzilla: King of the Monsters Promo Teases Major Godzilla Form

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is nearing its release, and fans of the kaiju are ready to go wild. After a few years away from the spotlight, Godzilla will hit up theaters with this sequel before May ends, and a new clip of the sequel is teasing a big power boost for the massive monster.

As you can see above, a new international clip has gone live for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The footage is overlaid with some epic music, but fans honed into a scene midway through featuring the very angry kaiju.

Halfway through, fans are shown a shot of Godzilla bathed in red while he faces off with Ghidorah. The pair are standing over a destroyed cityscape, but Godzilla pays the carnage little mind. Instead, he seems to let out some sort of atomic blast from his body, and the shield-like defense is as red as the sky behind them.

Fans were quick to pick out this shot as it shows a good look at what many think is Godzilla’s iconic burning form. Previously, toy leaks for the sequel teased the form’s inclusion, and this new clip further impresses that. According to Toho lore, Burning Godzilla first appeared in Godzilla vs Destoroyah. The form was brought on after Godzilla absorbed a massive amount of radiation from a uranium deposit. The transformation gives Godzilla a visible red hue as his body is taken over by radiation, and it seems this clip shows how powerful Burning Godzilla can become.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

