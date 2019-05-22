Godzilla: King of the Monsters Shares Its Most Beautiful Poster Yet

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is coming whether you like it or not. The kaiju has become one of pop culture’s biggest stars since debuting decades ago, and Hollywood plans to take the creature to places he’s never been before. And thanks to a new poster, fans have learned China won’t be outdone.

After all, a new theatrical poster for the sequel has gone live, and the Chinese promo is nothing short of beautiful.

Recently, Bloody Disgusting shared the gorgeous poster with fans, and it brings all of your fan-favorite kaiju into one shot.

As you can see above, the poster is colored a deep red and contains some grade-A monster action. The top has got Rodan with their fiery wings expanded, and the Fire Demon leads into Godzilla. The atomic creature is shown powering up his signature attack while Ghidorah’s heads surround him.

Of course, Mothra shows up as well. The Queen of the Monsters is found at the bottom of the kaiju pile, and her gorgeous wings contrast nicely with the chaos above her courtesy of Ghidorah.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”