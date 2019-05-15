Godzilla Challenges Captain America, Daenerys, and More in New Fan-Posters

Pop culture has produced all sorts of monolithic heroes from Captain America to Harry Potter and more. Still, when it comes to kaiju, Godzilla reigns supreme and will do whatever it takes to retain his crown. Now, one fan is helping Godzilla keep his top spot, and they’ve done so with some sweet fan posters.

Over on Twitter, an account shared several Godzilla: King of the Monsters fan-posters showcasing artwork from Natalie Christensen on Weibo. And as you can see below, Monarch would surely approve of the pieces.

Ghidorah though? Well, that would be a harder sale to pull off.

As you can see above, the posters show Godzilla going head to head with several famous faces. One of the pieces shows Daenerys and her dragons going against Godzilla… but there is little doubt the kaiju would win here. The Breaker of Chains may be headstrong, but there is only so much she can do in the face of atomic breath.

Next, Captain Americacomes up to bat with his shield against Godzilla, and that would be a clear loss. Wonder Woman came in next, and while the warrior would hold a better chance against Godzilla, it is a sure loss for her.

Finally, Harry Potter and Darth Vader give their best go against Godzilla, but fans know there is only so much they can do. There’s no telling if Avada Kedavra would work on a beast like Godzilla, and fans would love to see Darth Vader reflect an energy beam with his lightsaber should he dare try.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

