New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Posters Fully Reveal Rodan, Ghidorah, Mothra

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is preparing to make its debut next summer, and hype for the film is growing by the day. Now, the sequel is looking to spotlight its ensemble of kaiju creatures, and director Mike Dougherty just gave fans their best looks yet at the gang.

So, if you are ready to meet Rodan up close, then your time has come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Dougherty surprised fans by dropping new looks at Godzilla’s new comrades-slash-enemies. The director shared three posters highlighting the likes of Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan — and they are as epic as you’d think.

“They have as king over them, the angel of the Abyss. A star fallen from heaven to earth, he opened the shaft of the bottomless pit, and from the shaft rose smoke like that of a great furnace, and the sun and the air were darkened…” pic.twitter.com/g0V1DjXbCG — Mike Dougherty 🐲🐲🐲 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 14, 2018

As you can see above, King Ghidorah looks as terrifying as ever with its menacing stance. The yellow hued visual highlights the three-headed dragon’s fiery faces, and crackles of what seems to be lightning are shown coming from its mouths.

When it comes to Mothra, the lovely kaiju is seen coming from the mist, and she is in her full adult form. The beast has her wings fully extended, giving fans a close view of its ornate pattern. As for Rodan, the reclusive beast looks ready to fight with his claws out and beak on display. This poster marks the first close-up fans have gotten of Rodan’s face, and the iconic creature looks truly terrifying.

“Then from the smoke came locusts on the earth, and they were given power like the power of scorpions over the earth. They were told not to harm the grass or any green growth or any tree, but only those of mankind.” pic.twitter.com/3NKm1QGfbP — Mike Dougherty 🐲🐲🐲 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 14, 2018

To celebrate these releases, Dougherty decided to tease fans with some ominous words. Leaning from texts like the Book of Revelation, each of the monsters are teased with a caption teasing their god-like powers, and you can read up on them below:

Ghidorah: “They have as king over them, the angel of the Abyss. A star fallen from heaven to earth, he opened the shaft of the bottomless pit, and from the shaft rose smoke like that of a great furnace, and the sun and the air were darkened…”

Mothra: “Then from the smoke came locusts on the earth, and they were given power like the power of scorpions over the earth. They were told not to harm the grass or any green growth or any tree, but only those of mankind.”

“For the Beast that comes up out of the Abyss will make war with them, and overcome them… and kill them.” pic.twitter.com/LczB0cQXbJ — Mike Dougherty 🐲🐲🐲 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 14, 2018

Rodan: “For the Beast that comes up out of the Abyss will make war with them, and overcome them… and kill them.”

So, which of these monsters is your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.