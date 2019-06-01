Godzilla: King of the Monsters Vinyl Soundtrack Announced

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently making its way through theaters, and the big sequel is already shaping up to dominate the box office. One of the most popular aspects of the film is the soundtrack composed by Bear McCreary which features Godzilla and Mothra’s original themes incorporated into the soundtrack along with a shout out to Blue Oyster Cult’s “Godzilla,” among other cool elements for fans of Toho’s original Kaiju franchise.

Now fans have their chance to own the soundtrack in a cool way as Waxwork Records announced a special Godzilla: King of the Monsters triple LP set which features slick artwork and themed record colors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3xLP by @bearmccreary is available to pre-order NOW! https://t.co/GJkHK28VyH pic.twitter.com/d0G9zdl1iO — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) May 31, 2019

Releasing sometime this July, and available to pre-order as of this writing, the special vinyl soundtrack will run interested fans $50 USD. Waxwork describes the release as such, “Clocking in at 98 minutes of music, Waxwork is proud to present Godzilla: King of the Monsters as a deluxe triple LP set. Housed in a unique, rarely manufactured heavyweight triple-fold LP ‘monster’ pack, and featuring 180 “Kaiju” colored vinyl, liner notes by director Michael Dougherty and composer Bear McCreary, and artwork by Christopher Shy.”

There are two distinct variants of the soundtrack, one which features Godzilla and the other features Godzilla, Mothra, Ghidorah, and Rodan, but both releases include the entire 90+ minute soundtrack. If you wanted to hear this soundtrack in action before this vinyl releases, you can currently hear it in the film itself! Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters loved the film, and gave it a 5 out of 5 in her review (which you can find at the link here). Here’s an excerpt, “As Godzilla: King of the Monsters combines its stunning aesthetic with a painfully relevant eco-centric message, the movie carves a niche into the Godzilla franchise that’s completely worthwhile. This is the easily best Godzilla film made in Hollywood without question and aligns itself with themes posed by fan-favorite entries like Shin Godzilla. For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”