‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teaser Released at Tokyo Comic Con

Godzilla: King of the Monsters recently had a big showing at Tokyo Comic Con, and fans weren’t able to see a full new trailer just yet, there was a slick teaser trailer to whet the appetite.

After spending some time revealing new concept art for the film showing off the film’s monsters, the brief teaser trailer revealed a scared Millie Bobby Brown reaching out for help.

Although there’s no direct footage for the teaser trailer as of yet, the video has been captured by those in attendance (as spotted by @Ohuchi_RYDEEN on Twitter) and the quick teaser flies by before fans get anything too juicy unfortunately. Though there’s no reason to fret either as director Michael Dougherty was on hand to assure fans that more footage from the film will be shown off soon.

How soon? Dougherty stated that the full trailer for the film will be released as soon as next week, and although he really wanted to show off the trailer to those in attendance, he just couldn’t do so at the moment. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s next to come from the upcoming sequel.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.