‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Unveils First Toys

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year because fans of the famous Titan have been waiting to see it collide with new versions of other famous monsters like King Ghidorah and Mothra.

With a big new Godzilla film comes big new merchandise, and the first images from the Jakk’s Pacific toy line have been leaked online. You can check them out below thanks to @OMEGAGORMARU on Twitter.

Jakk’s Pacific GODZILLA King of the Monster Merch surfaces! (Spoiler Figure Not Included, and that’s not a joke either…) ^_^ We have more details over on the island site! pic.twitter.com/TzufJIsVt3 — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) January 10, 2019

The new line of toys includes the return of the larger Godzilla figure, and it’s described as “Officially licensed “Godzilla” action figure. From head to toe he stands 30 cm tall, but head to the tip of the tail this figure is a whopping 51 cm long. Godzilla has several points of articulation.” There are standalone figures of Rodan and King Ghidorah, which come with a little destructable piece of scenery, which should be a neat addition for kids and kids at heart.

Rounding out the releases are sets of two figures known as “Battle Packs” which include a Godzilla and a monster foe like Rodan or Ghidorah. There’s no confirmation as to whether or not this makes the full line of toy releases, or the start of them, but it’s a fun collection nonetheless. This is on top of the already revealed, high-quality S.H. MonsterArts collection coming our way as well.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.