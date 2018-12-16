New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Gets Epic Toho Remix

Godzilla may be getting comfy with Hollywood these days, but the kaiju has never forgotten his roots. Decades, ago, the monster was birthed by the minds at Toho Company, and Godzilla was reminded of that thanks to a brand-new trailer remix.

So, if you are ready to see how far Godzilla has come over the years, get ready. Toho’s monsters are coming for you, and they have zero plans to take things slow.

Over on Twitter, fans were alerted to the special remix when director Mike Dougherty shared a trailer. The man, who oversaw Godzilla: King of the Monsters, approved of the edit and fans seems to be on board as well.

As you can see above, the trailer is nearly a shot-for-shot recreation of the Godzilla sequel’s latest trailer. Rather than using any footage from Legendary’s MonsterVerse, this Toho-style reel uses clips from the original franchise’s films. This means Godzilla is seen in all his suited glory as he takes on the likes of Ghidorah, but the three-headed dragon isn’t alone. He is joined on the screen by Rodan and Mothra, but it seems the latter pair are siding with Godzilla when it comes to battle.

For fans, this edit serves as a nice reminder of where Godzilla has gone since the creature debuted. The beast was created after World War II to remind fans about the horror of atomic warfare, and King Ghidorah made his debuted years later. In fact, the franchise recently celebrated Ghidorah’s 54th birthday as the flying kaiju debuted in 1964’s Ghirodah, the Three-Headed Monster. Now, that beast will ring up Hollywood next summer, and this epic trailer re-do is here to remind fans of where Ghidorah first began.

So, what do you make of this throwback trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong is currently underway ahead of its 2020 release.