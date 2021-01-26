Godzilla Low Cost Cosplay Preps For War On A Budget

Godzilla has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the upcoming Legendary Pictures' crossover film of Godzilla Vs. Kong, and it seems as if the creator of "Low Cost Cosplay" is jumping on the kaiju bandwagon with a hilarious take on the current king of the monsters on a budget. Though the blockbuster film is set to land this March, following a number of delays for different reasons including the coronavirus pandemic, fans are clearly getting an early start on jumping on the hype train that is pulling into the station with this battle between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island!

Godzilla first was introduced to the world via his titular feature-length film in 1954, rising to the top as the greatest giant monster of all time. Though there have been plenty of Godzilla costumes for fans to adorn to praise the kaiju king for Halloween, or simply any time, only the Low Cost Cosplay version has used household items to use an extremity to recreate the lizard king. Though we currently don't know the future of the king of the monsters on film following the insane battle that will be waged against Kong later this spring, rest assured that this won't be the last time we see Godzilla on film or across numerous types of media, especially with Netflix set to release an anime titled Godzilla: Singular Point!

Instagram Cosplayer Low Cost Cosplayth shared this hilariously impressive Cosplay that brings the popular kaiju to life using his own foot, as well as a string of lights to help show off the nuclear power of the current king of the monsters that will soon be pointed directly at Kong:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Though Legendary Pictures' version of Godzilla has been at the forefront of the minds of fans of all things kaiju, it will be interesting to see if the Godzilla of the East will make a return in the coming years. Previously, Shin Godzilla was the last iteration of the giant monster with a far more terrifying appearance than what we had known before!

What do you think of this hilarious take on the lizard king? Who do you think will be the ultimate victor between Godzilla and Kong?