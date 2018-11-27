Japan Takes Godzilla to New Level With This Massive Statue

Godzilla is one of the most recognizable movie monsters in history, and it’s especially a high point for those in Japan who love the once fearsome monster.

Godzilla often gets tributes in the form of grand statues and landmarks in Japan, and one of the latest to crop up is a fiery rendition of the famous kaiju made of straw and bamboo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla statue made of rice straw and bamboo towers over the Japanese town of Chikuzen as part of the annual harvest festival pic.twitter.com/pRfvbTbEta — 41 Strange (@41Strange) November 25, 2018

As re-shared by @41Strange on Twitter, the town of Chikuzen in Japan celebrates an annual harvest festival, and two years ago (according to J-Cast), erected a 23 feet tall Godzilla made of rice straw and bamboo. It took a team of 20 four months to build the statue, and over 150 volunteers contributed woven straw for the occasion.

What’s gotten the most attention, however, are the working LED lights embedded within that give the statue a nice Shin Godzilla style highlight. To top it off, the tail measures at 33 feet as well making this impressive in size, quality of work, and medium.

Fans should expect the Godzilla fervor to kick into high gear in the United States next year as the big Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters, is gearing up to premiere. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.

via J-Cast