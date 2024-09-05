Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed

(Photo: Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition )

Godzilla Minus One is available to stream on Netflix, but odds are that won't be the case forever, and this kaiju film is too good to take chances on. It's the kind of movie that you should be able to own and hold int your hands, and that's where this 4K UHD Blu-ray release comes in. Pre-orders for the 4K Steelbook edition, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions for the film launched last month, but we now know that they'll arrive on your doorstep on November 19th. Special features and technical specs have also been revealed, and you can find the details below.

Listings for the standard 4K edition, Blu-ray, and DVD edition are available here at GRUV with a 20% discount using the code SIGNUP20, here on Amazon, and here at Walmart . Unfortunately, the 4K Steelbook edition sold out quickly at launch, but keep an eye on these links for restocks. Special features are as follows:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

JAPANESE DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

ENGLISH DOLBY TRUEHD 5.1 AUDIO TRACK

Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30

Original Trailers

Original TV Spots

A Ray pf Hope

Worldwide Praise

Live and Hope

Optional English and Japanese subtitles for the main feature

ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with Godzilla Minus One director, Takashi Yamazaki, about his iteration of the giant beast, "I feel that my Godzilla for this Godzilla is very specific for the story because there's a tendency with Godzilla is that he's obviously a massive existence and there can be a tendency to split the story a bit versus this is going on with Godzilla, this is going on with the people or the government and things like that. However, one of my goals was to have a good balance between the Godzilla side of the story and the human story. So in Godzilla Minus One, I think it's a lot more unique because you're looking at the individual relationship, what kind of relationship they have to Godzilla, how they see Godzilla. So it's individuals and also civilians that are really focused on their story and relationship to Godzilla. So I think that's unique out of all the Godzillas."

Godzilla Minus One was able to claim an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects" as the film created one of the scariest takes on the king of the monsters with a low budget. The movie isn't quite a remake of the first Godzilla film, though it does pay tribute to the lizard king's origin. The critically acclaimed kaiju blockbuster takes place following the events of World War 2 and focuses on a Japanese fighter pilot who returns home to discover that his country has seen better days. Thanks to the crippling effects of the war, Japan is placed at "Minus One" when the king of the monsters rears his ugly head.