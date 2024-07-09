Godzilla Minus One Announces 4K Blu-Ray Set With New Images For North America (Exclusive)

Godzilla Minus One might be streaming on Netflix but that isn’t stopping many kaiju fans from wanting to get their own physical copy of the Academy-Award winning film. Luckily, we have some good news for King of the Monsters’ enthusiasts as Toho International is bringing the film to North America on Blu-Ray later this year. We have some exclusive information when it comes to the critically and audience-acclaimed film that took the world by storm.

Toho President Koji Ueda shared a special message regarding the upcoming Godzilla Minus One Blu-Ray set, “We fully recognize a major driving force behind the success of Godzilla Minus One was the way the passionate fan community embraced the film. As the distributor for the North American release, Toho International’s goal was to treat the release as seriously as any other, giving it the respect it deserved and that the community who has embraced the franchise for so many years equally deserved.” You can order the Blu-Ray set by clicking here.

Godzilla Minus One Exclusive Box Set Details & Images

The original Japanese Blu-Ray Set hit the East on May 1st earlier this year. While Toho didn’t reveal a specific release date, they did confirm that it will arrive in September this fall. Here is a breakdown of the features that will make up this city-destroying Blu-Ray Set:

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

■ 125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision

■ Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3)

Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch

Dolby TrueHD

■ Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray

■ 125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9

scope size

■ Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3)

Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch

Dolby TrueHD

■ Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

■ Trailer Collection (Japanese language only)

● Special Announcements 1 & 2

● Trailer

● TV Spot

● No. 1 Edition/That's Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The

World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition

● 6-Second Bumper

● IMAX PR Video

● ScreenX PR Video

● TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP

● Cinema Mileage Announcement

Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray

■ main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High

Definition 16:9 scope size

Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only)

■ recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition

(some 1080i)

■ Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital

■ Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES

■ <Contents (Bonus DISC)>

● Making of

● VFX Making of

● Release commemorative special program "Behind the scenes: The

movie "Godzilla-1.0" -No.30-

● Event footage:

○ September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference

○ October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event

○ October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red

carpet

○ November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing

screening stage greetings

○ November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage

greetings

○ November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere

○ November 29, 2023: Sapporo event

○ Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show

■ September 15, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection

Godzilla Screening" 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji)

■ Friday, September 29, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi

Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase

Keizo)

■ Friday, October 13, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection

Godzilla Screening" Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke)

■ October 27, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla

Screening" Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)



○ Specifications and Enclosures

■ 4-disc Digipack + outer case specifications

■ Special booklet (Japanese language only)

■ “Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” Abridged version (Japanese

language only)