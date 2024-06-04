Godzilla Minus One Makes History With Special Streaming Record

Godzilla Minus One was stealthily released on Netflix earlier this month, giving countless viewers their first chance to witness the kaiju movie that won an Academy Award. Re-imagining the lizard king in a post-World War 2 Japan, the movie has yet to announce when/if it will receive a physical release in North America. Clearly, quite a few kaiju fans were more than willing to jump into the latest film on not just Netflix, helping Godzilla Minus One clear a wild record in the streaming world.

While Godzilla Minus One became a hit thanks to its worldwide release in theaters, director Takashi Yamazaki has yet to confirm that a sequel is in the works. For those who have watched the movie, you know that there were a handful of hints that this might not be the last time that we witnessed this iteration of the king of the monsters. Should the universe be expanded upon with a "Chapter 2", Yamazaki has hinted at the idea that he would love to add some other kaiju into the mix to potentially offer this antagonistic Godzilla a much bigger challenge than humanity itself. Considering how scary Godzilla was in this recent offering, the likes of King Ghidorah would make for some creepy kaiju.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One: Number One Across The Board

It was no surprise that Godzilla Minus One was going to be big on the streaming platforms, but the kaiju movie became so big that it was able to take a top spot that no other film has. The movie was able to become the first-ever movie, kaiju or otherwise, to become the number one film on both Netflix and iTunes at the same time. As mentioned earlier, the film has yet to be confirmed for a sequel but the widespread success of this new take on Godzilla is certainly enough to warrant a part two.

If you need a closer look at Godzilla Minus One, here's how Netflix describes the movie that has been touted as the best featuring the king of the monsters, "In this explosive sci-fi film, a former fighter pilot and a group of veterans defend Japan from a nuclear-enhanced monster."

Want to see what other records Godzilla Minus One ends up breaking? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the kaiju world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the lizard king.