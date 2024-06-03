Look Back: First Reviews Crown the Movie an Emotional Masterpiece

Look Back is poised to take the anime industry by storm in a matter of weeks. If you did not realize, the feature film is slated to premiere in late June over in Japan. Not long ago, select fans got a chance to preview Look Back during a special premiere, and it seems like netizens are enamored with the emotional hit.

The whole thing went down in Tokyo a few days ago as the team behind Look Back host a preview of the film. It was there select fans were allowed to check out Look Back ahead of its world premiere at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. After the showing, a number of guests hit up social media with their reviews, and it seems like Look Back will leave us all a sobbing mess.

Not convinced? Don't take our word. You can read some of the preview reactions below:

"I went to the preview screening of Look Back! I seriously cried, it was so moving... It's amazing. The animation was good too, and I really felt Tatsuki Fujimoto's emotions. Everyone, please watch it."



"I went to the preview screening of Look Back. My handkerchief is soaked."



"Look Back... I cried so much I might never be able to watch it again."



"I'm so glad I got to see [Look Back]. I cried."



Clearly, Look Back has some solid clout backing it as its premiere date nears. The movie's wide launch in Japan will go down on June 28, but before then, attendees at Annecy Festival will get to check out the movie. The movie will be screened as part of the event's Annecy Presents category, so it isn't up for competition. But given the reviews we've seen for Look Back to date, well – the movie probably could snag some awards if given the opportunity.

Want to know more about Look Back before its anime goes live? You can read the one-shot's official synopsis below for all the details:

"The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

