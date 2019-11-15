Godzilla Reveals Anniversary Streetwear Collection From Mondo

Mondo News has become one of the premiere producers of fan merchandise such as posters, action figures, statues, and apparel for some of our favorite movies, television, and pop culture series. Now, Mondo is taking a crack at the king of the kaiju himself, Godzilla, with a brand new line of street wear for the beast’s 65th anniversary, focusing on the lizard king and his kaiju buddies as they leave a path of destruction behind. With t-shirts, pins, and hoodies in their latest fashion line, its clear that Mondo is doing a great service to the most popular giant monster around. The collection is live right here while supplies last.

Mondo News shared the latest designs for all things Godzilla on their Official Twitter Account which incorporates some of Toho Studios’ most recognizable monsters including the lizard king himself, Mothra, Gigan, and many more of the giant beasts that have made the “Monster-Verse’ so popular among fans throughout the decades:

Mondo celebrates GODZILLA’s 65th birthday with a comprehensive apparel collection! Get all the details here: https://t.co/gIKMHZoaUo pic.twitter.com/fA7tUOmI1Z — MONDO (@MondoNews) November 13, 2019

If you’re unfamiliar with the company Mondo, and at this point that almost seems impossible, then here’s a bit of a breakdown for the company that consistently puts out amazingly designed merchandise for some of your favorite pop culture movies and series. Created in 2004, the company has specialized in producing limited edition screen printed posters. Throughout the years, the company has expanded in terms of the merchandise it creates as well as its popularity among fans, currently holding an annual convention to sell its wares.

Godzilla himself may have finished his latest adventure in North America, and the world, with Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but the lizard king will return sooner than you’d think with the crossover spectacle of Godzilla Vs Kong dropping into theaters next year, March 2020. Though nothing has been announced at present, we wouldn’t be surprised to see either posters or apparel created for the upcoming slugfest from the fine folks at Mondo.

Will you be picking up any of this kaiju themed street wear? What’s your favorite Mondo apparel shown here? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

