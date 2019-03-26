‘Godzilla’s MonsterVerse Could Continue Beyond 2020

Legendary and Warner Bros. shocked fans when it initially announced that 2014’s Godzilla reboot was part of a larger universe. This “MonsterVerse” was revealed to be part of a plan to eventually bring Godzilla and King Kong to battle in 2020. But fans have been wondering whether or not Legendary would continue this path beyond that final film.

Speaking with Toho Kingdom, Producer Alex Garcia and co-writer and Executive Producer Zach Shields discussed the potential plans for the MonsterVerse beyond 2020, and there’s a hope that Legendary can continue this universe beyond 2020 if the coming films perform well.

When asked about the fact that Legendary’s license for Godzilla expires after the release of Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020, thus allowing Toho to release their own Godzilla film once more, they responded with, “We take it one movie at a time. We’re working with Adam Winguard, working toward Godzilla va. Kong, but the right now the focus is all on [Godzilla: King of the Monsters].”

Elaborating further, “It’s one brick at a time. There’s obviously a goal of what we want the whole thing to look like, but each piece has to be as good as it can be. Could there be? Yeah, that’s the hope if the movies turn out really well.”

So there is a hope to continue the MonsterVerse line of films, but Legendary is focused on absolutely nailing each part of it. While they most likely have an idea of where these films can go, they want to be sure that the final film in this quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong, goes off without a hitch first. There are lots of other factors in place here as well, as Toho wants to make a live-action Godzilla as soon as they get the chance, but we’ll see how it all shakes out in due time.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

via Toho Kingdom, h/t @OMEGAGORMARU on Twitter

