Godzilla Takes on the Power Rangers In An Official Crossover

The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers might have hung up their super-powered suits on television, with new generations of Rangers taking their place, but their story continues in the pages of the comics from Boom Studios. With the colorful heroes recently battling against both the Justice League and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it seems that their biggest crossover is around the bend as Godzilla has been confirmed to be their next opponent in 2022, as Boom joins forces with the lizard king’s comic publisher at IDW.

If you’re wondering how this battle for the ages will come about, Godzilla Vs. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers has revealed an official description of the comic series that is set to arrive this March:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Rita Repulsa uses an ancient artifact to transport herself to a universe without Power Rangers, she finds herself in a world with aliens, kaiju, and… Godzilla! Hoping to annihilate this new foe, Rita hurls her own terrible creatures into battle. But she never expects that the Rangers have followed her to this alternate reality, pitting the Dinozords themselves head-to-head with the King of the Monsters!”

Writer Collen Bunn had this to say about the upcoming crossover, detailing how creating this series has been an honor for the comic writer that has previously worked on the likes of Deadpool, Captain America, Venom, and Wolverine to name a few:

“I am honored to bring two iconic franchises like Godzilla and the Power Rangers together. I’ve been a massive Godzilla fan since before I could read, and my love for the King of Monsters has never faded in all those years. Likewise, I’ve always loved Tokusatsu superheroics, and vividly remember watching the first episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when it came out. This is a crossover that I suspect will take readers by surprise—but it makes complete sense! Writing for these characters is a dream come true for this giant monster-loving kid-at-heart, and when readers pick up this book, I want them to feel that sense of awe and wonder that these characters have inspired for decades!”

The artist of the upcoming series, Freddie E. William II, also shared his thoughts on the crossover, having drawn some major crossovers in the past with the likes of Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man/Thundercats respectively:

“This will be the biggest, most stratospheric crossover I’ve ever drawn! It’s the combination of so many big genres: Giant Monsters vs. Mechs, martial arts vs. science and magic, with lots of collateral destruction! I’ve been watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers episodes and Godzilla films to submerge my brain space, and have been reminded how fantastic and charming these designs are and how much fun prior creators had with their designs. I’m excited to contribute to the long legacies of these franchises!”

Are you hyped for this giant monster crossover arriving next year? Who do you think will claim victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Press Release