Hollywood’s Godzilla Fights Shin Godzilla in Stunning Fan-Video

Godzilla fans are picky about their take on the monster, but there is one thing most can agree on; There are few things better than imagining how badly your favorite version of Godzilla could beat up another. After 60 years, the franchise has put out dozens of incarnations of Godzilla, and it seems like one fan decided to pit together two of the most recent versions in a truly stunning fan-video.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Wobbly_G has kept fans updated on their plans to release a fan-film pitting Shin Godzilla against his mirror which appears in the MonsterVerse. Now, the first part of the film is done, and fans agree the video pays perfect homage to both Godzillas while showing off some quality animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, take a minute and place your bet! Which of these monsters do you think will come out on top?

As you can see above, the video begins with Shin Godzilla walking through a nondescript city, and he looks as nasty as ever with his burning red fins. It doesn’t take long before he is challenged by the other Godzilla, and the two begin to battle.

At first, it seems like the MonsterVerse pick will win, but things turn quickly. A huge throw from Shin Godzilla gives him the time to charge up his nuclear blast, and his recharges very quickly. While the MonsterVerse entry is able to get the upper hand time and again, Shin Godzilla manages to go wild with his beam and seemingly uses it to blow up his mirror in a nuclear blast.

The video continues to tease its second half, and fans are not sure whether that means the MonsterVerse Godzilla isn’t out for the count yet. The next part seems like it will feature Ghidorah in some fashion from the MonsterVerse, so it may pit the legendary villain against his most recent Toho equivalent.

What do you think about this match? Which of these Godzilla monsters should have come out on top? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.