Godzilla Leaves Fans Guessing After Posting a Mysterious Countdown

The king of the monsters, Godzilla, returned to the depths last year following his battle against Kong, the ruler of Skull Island. With neither Legendary Pictures nor Toho Studios revealing any future plans for the king with either his MonsterVerse version or its Shin Godzilla remake, fans weren’t sure what was might come now. But now, the official account for Godzilla has posted a mysterious new image that might be hinting at something big set to make landfall.

As mentioned earlier, Godzilla currently doesn’t have any future movies confirmed with either Legendary Pictures or with Toho Studios, though there certainly have been rumors regarding the former. In 2021, following the massive success of the kaiju crossover battle between Godzilla and Kong, rumors began to swirl that a new film in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse was in development, bringing back director Adam Wingard to helm a project that was seemingly running under the tentative title of “Son of Kong,” Though these rumors haven’t been substantiated, the title of the next movie might be hinting at the idea that a new generation of giant monsters will be taking the reins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Godzilla Twitter Account shared a mysterious image that has a clock set on 9 O’Clock, with few other details regarding what this time might mean for the king of the monsters and whether fans can expect to receive news about the future of the lizard king in both the East and the West:

Godzilla has found its way into several different mediums, meaning that this countdown might not refer to future films, but might see the lizard king arriving with a new video game, merchandise, or something entirely unexpected. Considering how popular the lizard king remains around the world, easily the most popular giant monster that takes down cities on the regular, there are plenty of avenues for the kaiju to take.

What do you think this enigmatic post is hinting at? What do you want to see in the future of the lizard king? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.