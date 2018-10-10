Godzilla Takes On Gamabunta In Massive ‘Naruto’ Mural

When it comes to monsters, Godzilla reigns supreme as the king. The kaiju has decades backing his fearsome status, but Godzilla isn’t the only behemoth to come from Japan. Anime has lots of creatures roaming around, and one mural is pitting Naruto‘s favorite summons against the King of the Monsters.

So, it’s time to place your bet. When Gamabunta goes up against Godzilla, who wins?

As you can see below, one fan spotted a rather amazing mural on the street featuring two over-powered monsters. Painted by Brian Mash, the artwork has Godzilla charging up an attack against Gamabunta, and fans are begging for the mural to be made into frame-friendly prints.

The mural is a big one to take in, and it has got netizens questioning the outcome of such a battle. What would go down if Godzilla took on the toad summon in battle? Well, as far as fans are concerned, it all depends on when Godzilla is going into battle.

If the kaiju used to fight hails from Shin Godzilla or Hollywood’s first remake of the franchise, Gamabunta would probably take it. Godzilla may have atomic breath, but the frog summon is agile and could easily jump over the beast. If he aims the perfect jutsus, the summons would surely wear Godzilla down for a victory. But, if the Godzilla used is from Legendary’s latest film, Naruto’s comrade better throw in the towel.

Seriously, have you seen that version of Godzilla? The beast is massive, and his nuclear powers are way more powerful than Gamabunta would expect. If the toad wants a chance at taking down the creature, he would need the likes of Gamaken and even Naruto to help him squeak a win.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.