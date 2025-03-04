Godzilla Will Receive a New Manga Series (And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think)

Godzilla has earned his title as the world’s most popular kaiju more times than we can count at this point. Thanks to Godzilla Minus One, the king of the monsters is riding high from the film’s Academy Award-winning victory as the MonsterVerse is planning to bring back the beast on multiple fronts. Shortly, the larger-than-life monster is once again planning to hit the manga world with a new series that will bring ‘Zilla back to the medium for the first time in some time. Needless to say, however you want to experience the kaiju king, now is a great time to be a Godzilla fan.

The upcoming Godzilla manga has plenty of mystery surrounding it as an official title has yet to be confirmed. Luckily, despite these mysteries, the series is slated to arrive on May 27th this summer thanks to Young Champion, a long-running “Seinen” magazine. The series is described as pitting humanity against the lizard king while also planning to introduce a brand monster from outer space that has never been seen before. The designer of the manga is Ishiguchi Juu, who anime fans might know for their work on Sword Art Online, Black Fox, and Healer Girl to name a few. Joining Juu will be Nishikawa Shinji, who has been working on the Godzilla franchise since the 1980s, and Hiroshi Maruyama, an artist responsible for many projects related to Ultraman. Maruyama specifically will be forging the design of the new space creature making landfall in the series.

The King of The Manga

As mentioned previously, this upcoming Godzilla series is far from the first time that the lizard king has invaded the manga world. The first Godzilla manga arrived all the way back in 1954 with Science Adventure Picture Story: Godzilla. Ever since this debut, the king of the kaiju has returned periodically with new manga stories either based on pre-existing films or giving Godzilla new threats to take on. Most recently, the adorable Chibi Godzilla received its own manga that showed a dramatically different take on the king of the monsters than what most fans expect.

On the Western front, Godzilla has been having quite a few adventures in the comics. IDW Publishing has been creating a steady string of kaiju comics in recent years, with one of the latest seeing ‘Zilla storming across North America in Godzilla Vs. America. In the Marvel universe, Godzilla is slated to be a part of a number of one-shots that will see it take on Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, The X-Men, and more. However you consume your Godzilla media, you have plenty of options to see the king of the monsters wreak havoc.

