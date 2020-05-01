Godzilla Unleashes Tons of New Merch on Fans

✖

2020 is looking to be a big year for the king of the kaiju, following Godzilla's rise last year to the throne as the "King of the Monsters", and to help put a new spotlight on the radioactive lizard, the franchise is releasing a torrent of new merchandise that will give fans new ways to express their love of giant monsters! Since arriving into theaters thanks to Toho Studios in 1954, the lizard king has spent decades selling numerous pieces of merchandise and ingraining itself into the minds of movie going audiences across the world!

The upcoming merchandise will portray the king of the monsters in a number of different interpretations that we've seen for the kaiju ruler since his debut. Specifically, Art Spirits will be releasing action figures from last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters that was released thanks to Legendary Pictures, with a burning Godzilla and other monsters hitting shelves for a retail price of $15 USD. Tanake Studios will also be releasing two "Godzilla busts" that recreate the latest interpretation of the monster, as well as his aesthetic from his first appearance! Finally, several other figures will be released that show off Godzilla and his friends throughout the years thanks to X-Plus. Needless to say, it's a good time to be a fan of kaiju!

Twitter Outlet GodzillaMovies shared the breakdown of the various Godzilla merchandise that would be released throughout this year, also noting that the king of the kaiju would be making a splash in the world of Magic The Gathering, giving players a big boost to their decks:

Later this year, Godzilla will tentatively be fighting against the ruler of Skull Island in Kong, having been established in the previous Legendary Pictures movie of Kong: Skull Island! Godzilla Vs Kong is looking to be one of the biggest kaiju battles that we've ever seen, and we're sure to see even more merchandise arrive from the depths thanks to this explosive crossover! With the sequel hinting that there may be other kaiju hitting the scene, we're sure to be in store for some big surprises.

Which of these pieces of merchandise will you add to your kaiju collection?

