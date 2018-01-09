‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ Reveals Monster’s Updated Powers

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is going to give the classic kaiju an anime spin for Netflix, and now that the film has a confirmed Western release date, it’s time for the hype train to start rolling at full steam.

After the release of the international trailer for the film fans have noticed that the new Godzilla, dubbed as “Godzilla Earth” in the film, has a new power. A different kind of breath than seen in films before.

As you can see in this .gif here, Godzilla Earth’s atomic breath is less full than before. It’s more of a shock wave seen devastating a flying ship nearby. Perhaps meant to be utilized in a quick fashion, this shock wave is a clear energy push that still does damage but maybe sacrifices power for speed.

Godzilla Earth is seen using classic atomic breath in the film, and it is clearly more full than this other type of breath. This “quick breath” may lack the charging time of Godzilla’s classic atomic breath, and is even more different than the breath seen in Shin Godzilla which was more of a spreading explosion than a single point of energy.

Regardless of whether or not this new power will be Godzilla’s main weapon, anime fans are excited to see Godzilla rampage through a new medium and in a setting that would not be quite doable in film.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17, 2017 with Netflix distributing the film worldwide January 17. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast with the likes of Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brought a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is surely interesting. Now fans in the West are just eagerly awaiting the film to release on Netflix outside of Japan.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix’s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.