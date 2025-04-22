Godzilla’s Most Hilarious Merch Has Landed in the “Godzilla Hammer”

Godzilla has been a part of pop culture for decades at this point, with both Japan and North America sharing their unique takes on the King of the Monsters to help the kaiju rise to new heights. Thanks to the titan’s long run in the pop culture world, the lizard king has seen quite a bit of merchandise created to honor his reign of destruction. Whether it be with crossovers focused on the Shin iteration of the giant monster, recreations of the original iteration of the kaiju, or even hotels with a Godzilla aesthetic, there is plenty to choose from. However, the official Godzilla social media account has shared what might be the most hilarious merchandise to date.

The “Godzilla Hammer” has been revealed by Toho, using one of the King of the Monsters’ giant feet to make a tool necessary for most homes. You can pick up the hammer right now and here’s how the company describes the eye-popping merchandise, “Godzilla Hammer” now on sale! Godzilla’s feet stomp on the nails and hammer them in! This is what the bottom of Godzilla’s feet look like… It was created from a 3D scan of Godzilla’s leg used in filming, making it incredibly realistic! Recreate and experience that thrilling scene and sense of tension every time you hammer in a nail!” The hammer itself retails for around $50 USD and you can check it out by clicking here.

The Godzilla Hammer is About to Fall

If you want to eyeball this hilarious tool that fuses a hammer with the foot of the lizard king, you can check it out below. Considering Toho stated earlier this year that the company is planning to invest one billion dollars into Godzilla’s future and his place in the entertainment world, this hammer is far from the only merch that is on the way from the kaiju universe.

Godzilla’s Big Future

When it comes to the King of the Monsters’ future in Japan, Godzilla Minus One has been confirmed to receive a sequel in the future following its amazing Academy Award win. Director and creator Takashi Yamazaki will be returning to helm the second part of the series, though details about its story remain a mystery. Luckily, there were plenty of easter eggs in the film’s finale that have kaiju fans debating where this take on the lizard king will go next.

On the western front, the third entry in the Godzilla x Kong series is arriving in 2027, with a story and title that remain a mystery. On top of this MonsterVerse chapter, Apple TV+ has a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in the works and a secret spin-off series that is also on the way. Wherever you are a fan of Godzilla, it’s a great time to be a kaiju enthusiast.

