Godzilla Unveils Its Most Extravagant Costumes Yet

Godzilla may have finished his recent adventures in Godzilla: King of the Monsters from Legendary Pictures, but the titanic kaiju leader won’t be gone from theaters for long. With Godzilla taking on his biggest foe yet on Skull Island’s Kong, Godzilla Vs Kong is looking to not only re-tell one of the biggest fights in giant monster history, but introduce some of the biggest movers and shakers from the “Toho-Verse” into Legendary’s roster proper. Without going into spoilers, there will definitely be more than these two titans making their presence known. Now, two new costumes have debuted that are seriously some of the most jaw dropping entries for fans to buy yet!

Godzilla and King Ghidorah have long been some of the most bitter foes in the “Kaiju Universe”, with the two rivals battling one another in countless movies. While Ghidorah’s presence in the upcoming crossover battle between lizard and ape is still unknown, the post credit stinger to Godzilla: King of the Monsters certainly left that story beat all to interpretation. Though the three headed beast was clearly dethroned, with Godzilla taking his role as the king of the monsters, based on the creature’s popularity, there’s always the possibility of Ghidorah making a return.

Twitter User OmegaGormaru shared the amazing new costumes for both Godzilla and King Ghidorah, that inflate and stand at around 8-10 feet each with the inhabitant inside, stomping around any given environment to show off the destructive force of these creatures with a hilarious aesthetic:

Love the Wei Zheng Godzilla inflatable suit, towering, massive, and LOADS of space inside once fully inflated. It has a very strong fan (rechargable, but also comes with a second optional battery-fan that takes AA batteries if you don’t want to wait). Pricey but totally worth it pic.twitter.com/ca6gZ3n2K7 — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) February 9, 2020

Wei Zheng’s King Ghidorah inflatable suit is much more massive, 10 feet tall, 10 feet long. Towers over their Godzilla suit, and is one of their hot selling costumes despite the expensive price. Will see to attaining this one hopefully later this year. pic.twitter.com/p0XIP7In4c — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) February 9, 2020

You can see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.