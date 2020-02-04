Godzilla Cosplay Puts Stunning Monster Girl Spin on the Famous Kaiju

Godzilla remains one of the biggest icons in pop culture to this day. Starting from humble beginnings as a tokusatsu film produced by TOHO in Japan, the Kaiju has since spawned numerous films, video games, books, comics, Saturday morning cartoons, anime, and much much more. Godzilla is even in the middle of a major quadrilogy from Legendary Pictures in which the final film will see the Kaiju enter a huge rematch with King Kong after nearly sixty years! So we've seen many different forms of Godzilla over this long tenure.

The forms have varied over the eras as Godzilla has been seen shifting its shape in many ways that range from adorable, to frightening, to being completely unrecognizable. But one of the funnest spins on the famous kaiju is undoubtedly the "monster girl" trend which takes some of pop culture's monsters and transforms them into adorable anime girls instead.

But while this trend is largely adopted by anime fans, artist @revelriley (who you can find on Instagram here) has managed to put a fun and unexpected new spin on the Monster Girl trend by bringing it to the real world with cosplay. Check it out below:

With Godzilla stomping through towns and cities in the many years since the monster was first created, it would be a much different series if Godzilla looked like this instead? We don't have an official look at the new Godzilla coming in Godzilla vs. Kong just yet, so who knows? Maybe Godzilla will pop us as a Monster Girl instead? That'd sure be a way to end Godzilla's stomp through Hollywood!

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release November 11, 2020.

There's currently no word on a rating yet as of this writing, and the final film in Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Shun Oguri among many others. The film is officially described as such, "In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."