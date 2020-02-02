Godzilla vs Kong Director Dubs Upcoming Kaiju Clash As “Thrill Of A Lifetime”

Godzilla Vs. Kong may have been pushed back from its original release date in March of this year, but that isn’t stopping fans from getting hyped for the upcoming brawl of the kaiju as the King of the Monsters squares off against the monarch of Skull Island. As the release date moves closer, and more spoilers are discovered via toy shows showing off some of the new beasts to be introduced, the director of the film, Adam Wingard, is calling the upcoming film the “thrill of a lifetime” and notes that he is in the “home stretch” of the editorial phase behind the scenes!

Wingard himself is no stranger when it comes to science fiction and horror movies, with movies such as You’re Next, V/H/S, The Guest, and 2016’s Blair Witch under his belt. Though none of these films were as “big”, both figuratively and literally, as the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong, it’s clear that Adam has a good handle on all things spooky, supernatural, and “science gone awry” when it comes to the making of films.

Adam Wingard shared the latest update via his Official Instagram Account, posting a hilarious picture of King Kong in his earlier days of fighting Kaiju and stomping his way across the land, clearly getting ready for the upcoming fight he’ll have against the Lizard King!

